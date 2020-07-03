Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104
Last updated April 29 2019 at 3:50 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104
2500 Q St NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2500 Q St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $4199.00; IMRID15709
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have any available units?
2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have?
Some of 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 offers parking.
Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have a pool?
No, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have accessible units?
No, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
