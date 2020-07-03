All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104
Last updated April 29 2019 at 3:50 PM

2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104

2500 Q St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2500 Q St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $4199.00; IMRID15709

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have any available units?
2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have?
Some of 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 offers parking.
Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have a pool?
No, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have accessible units?
No, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Q STREET NORTHWEST 104 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University