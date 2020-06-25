All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:57 PM

2486 Skyland Pl SE

2486 Skyland Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2486 Skyland Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Come see this beautiful Middle Row Town Home, 4 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms with Gleaming Hard Wood floors, granite counters, and Stainless Steel appliances. Two Car Driveway, Accessible To Metro, Minutes Away From Stanton Elementary School, Various Amenities And Shopping.

Utilities: All utilities are paid by the tenant.
Pets: Case by Case.
Parking: 2 Car Driveway
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

