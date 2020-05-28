All apartments in Washington
2470 Ontario Rd NW Apt 1
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:24 AM

2470 Ontario Rd NW Apt 1

2470 Ontario Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2470 Ontario Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the best of DC a block from the fun of Adams Morgan's 18th St NW shops and nightlife, living on a quiet treelined street. Walk to everything: entertainment and conveniences of Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights, Dupont, Rock Creek Park and more. Also, walk to the two different metro rail lines (Red or Green), downtown bus stops, and possibly to work. 1st floor (not basement) light filled 2 bedroom, 1 bath renovated unit in brownstone rowhouse on a tree lined block.

CAC and heat, washer dryer in unit, dish washer, wood floors, tile in the bathroom and kitchen.

Application, credit checks, and references required. 1.1 month's deposit. Tenant pays utilities with a $175/mo fixed fee. Parking available at $175/month.
Short term lease negotiable at increased rate, for the summer.
Email to arrange a viewing.

2470 Ontario Rd NW #1 DC 20009

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

