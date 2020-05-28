2470 Ontario Rd NW Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy the best of DC a block from the fun of Adams Morgan's 18th St NW shops and nightlife, living on a quiet treelined street. Walk to everything: entertainment and conveniences of Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights, Dupont, Rock Creek Park and more. Also, walk to the two different metro rail lines (Red or Green), downtown bus stops, and possibly to work. 1st floor (not basement) light filled 2 bedroom, 1 bath renovated unit in brownstone rowhouse on a tree lined block.



CAC and heat, washer dryer in unit, dish washer, wood floors, tile in the bathroom and kitchen.



Application, credit checks, and references required. 1.1 month's deposit. Tenant pays utilities with a $175/mo fixed fee. Parking available at $175/month.

Short term lease negotiable at increased rate, for the summer.

Email to arrange a viewing.



2470 Ontario Rd NW #1 DC 20009