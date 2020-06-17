All apartments in Washington
2466 TUNLAW RD NW
2466 TUNLAW RD NW

2466 Tunlaw Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2466 Tunlaw Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated four-level corner house in Glover Park with one of the largest fenced yards in the neighborhood. Double-sized BR's on 2nd floor with connected dens. Walk-up full-length attic for additional living space. Basement is fully open and renovated with full bath. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen opened to dining room. Extra enclosed den/BR + half bath on main level. Garage parking + 2nd space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 TUNLAW RD NW have any available units?
2466 TUNLAW RD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2466 TUNLAW RD NW have?
Some of 2466 TUNLAW RD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 TUNLAW RD NW currently offering any rent specials?
2466 TUNLAW RD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 TUNLAW RD NW pet-friendly?
No, 2466 TUNLAW RD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2466 TUNLAW RD NW offer parking?
Yes, 2466 TUNLAW RD NW offers parking.
Does 2466 TUNLAW RD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2466 TUNLAW RD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 TUNLAW RD NW have a pool?
No, 2466 TUNLAW RD NW does not have a pool.
Does 2466 TUNLAW RD NW have accessible units?
No, 2466 TUNLAW RD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 TUNLAW RD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2466 TUNLAW RD NW has units with dishwashers.
