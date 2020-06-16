Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

$4000 / 3br - 1800ft2 - Charming 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Glover Park Townhouse (Glover Park/2440 39th Street NW) - Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath yellow brick house with great curb appeal. The convenient location is steps from Archbold Glover Park, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, bus routes on Wisconsin Ave, and Georgetown University.



Walk into a lovely living room which opens to a small ante room or office with decorative fireplace. Also on the main level are a dining area, renovated kitchen, powder room, and access to a small deck. Upper level offers large front bedroom with ensuite bath, 2 rear bedrooms, a second full bath, and an enclosed sleeping porch. Lower level has a rec room, laundry and quarter bath, and access to garage and rear yard/parking for two cars.



Available now, Minimum lease 1 year. FICO score of 650 or higher required.

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc (202-338-0500) No calls please. All inquiries to channingrents@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3191293)