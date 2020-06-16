All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2440 39th Street, NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2440 39th Street, NW
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

2440 39th Street, NW

2440 39th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2440 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$4000 / 3br - 1800ft2 - Charming 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Glover Park Townhouse (Glover Park/2440 39th Street NW) - Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath yellow brick house with great curb appeal. The convenient location is steps from Archbold Glover Park, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, bus routes on Wisconsin Ave, and Georgetown University.

Walk into a lovely living room which opens to a small ante room or office with decorative fireplace. Also on the main level are a dining area, renovated kitchen, powder room, and access to a small deck. Upper level offers large front bedroom with ensuite bath, 2 rear bedrooms, a second full bath, and an enclosed sleeping porch. Lower level has a rec room, laundry and quarter bath, and access to garage and rear yard/parking for two cars.

Available now, Minimum lease 1 year. FICO score of 650 or higher required.
Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc (202-338-0500) No calls please. All inquiries to channingrents@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3191293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 39th Street, NW have any available units?
2440 39th Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 39th Street, NW have?
Some of 2440 39th Street, NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 39th Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
2440 39th Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 39th Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 2440 39th Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2440 39th Street, NW offer parking?
Yes, 2440 39th Street, NW offers parking.
Does 2440 39th Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 39th Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 39th Street, NW have a pool?
No, 2440 39th Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 2440 39th Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 2440 39th Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 39th Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 39th Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University