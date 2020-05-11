Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2425 North Capitol Street Northeast
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2425 North Capitol Street Northeast
2425 North Capitol Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2425 North Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Furnished 2 bed 1 bath space for rent! Come check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast have any available units?
2425 North Capitol Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2425 North Capitol Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 North Capitol Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University