2420 14th St NW

Amenities
Capitol View on 14th Apartments boasts a unique blend of small town charm and urban living. Your space is bright and cozy with sophisticated design details throughout. A welcoming upscale lobby, zen water gardens, year-round fireplace and open air kitchen make this spot luxury at its finest. Award-winning restaurants and shopping are within a short walking distance. Whether youre taking in the view from a stroll at nearby Potomac River waterfront or your own private balcony, youll appreciate this modern experience within a relaxed atmosphere.
Unit Amenities Include:
* Hardwood Floors
* Ceiling Fan
* Heating
* Air Conditioning
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* In-Unit Laundry
* Patio/Balcony
Building Amenities Include:
* Indoor and Outdoor Lounge
* Pool
* Elevator
* Concierge
* 24hr Gym