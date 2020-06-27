All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2420 14th St NW
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

2420 14th St NW

2420 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2420 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
pool
lobby
Capitol View on 14th Apartments boasts a unique blend of small town charm and urban living. Your space is bright and cozy with sophisticated design details throughout. A welcoming upscale lobby, zen water gardens, year-round fireplace and open air kitchen make this spot luxury at its finest. Award-winning restaurants and shopping are within a short walking distance. Whether youre taking in the view from a stroll at nearby Potomac River waterfront or your own private balcony, youll appreciate this modern experience within a relaxed atmosphere.

Unit Amenities Include:

* Hardwood Floors
* Ceiling Fan
* Heating
* Air Conditioning
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* In-Unit Laundry
* Patio/Balcony

Building Amenities Include:

* Indoor and Outdoor Lounge
* Pool
* Elevator
* Concierge
* 24hr Gym

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 14th St NW have any available units?
2420 14th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 14th St NW have?
Some of 2420 14th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 14th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2420 14th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 14th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 2420 14th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2420 14th St NW offer parking?
No, 2420 14th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 2420 14th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 14th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 14th St NW have a pool?
Yes, 2420 14th St NW has a pool.
Does 2420 14th St NW have accessible units?
No, 2420 14th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 14th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 14th St NW has units with dishwashers.
