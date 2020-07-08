Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

2419 39th St NW Available 06/12/20 Glover Park Gem - Contemporary Updates, Backyard Deck, Garage Parking! - This 2,000+ sq/ft semi-detached corner row home with screened-in front porch features an open first-floor plan built for easy entertainment. Accented by fine oak hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a handsome gas fireplace, plenty of windows, and built-in stereo system, this home offers plenty of versatility. The kitchen comes complete new Caesarstone quartz countertops, sleek white tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances including high-end 5 burner gas range, and an extra-wide sink with gooseneck faucet. Just off the kitchen, you'll find a lovely sunroom sporting a wall-mounted flat-screen TV + built-in Bose surround sound home theatre system. Sunroom also provides access to the large back porch and a conveniently located powder room.



Upstairs youll find a central full bathroom with spa tub and premium fixtures. The front bedroom provides lovely views of your tree-lined street, while the cozy middle bedroom sports a laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer. Additionally, perched upon the propertys second-floor landing youve got two bonus hallway linen closets as well as access upstairs to an amazing finished attic loft - such a cool space! Finally, the property's second-floor rear-facing master suite is not to be missed. A pair of double-door closets flanks the suite entrance. Recently updated master bath features an extra-wide vanity and walk-in shower decked out in floor-to-ceiling tile.



Finally, there is the fully finished basement suite. Features include bright windows, recessed lighting, an adorable kitchenette, a second laundry closet with full-size washer/dryer, a mudroom storage room with secondary rear exit, plus access to your very own one-car garage with remote control door.



Plenty of shopping and restaurants are just blocks away! Local favorites like Arcuri, Sprig & Sprout, Pearson's Wine Shop, Rocklands BBQ, and Breadsoda are just steps away, and one of the city's best public playgrounds is right around the corner! Want more? Cruise on down the hill for all the upscale excitement nearby Georgetown has to offer. The many bus lines running along Wisconsin Ave make local transport a breeze while frequent flyers will love the fact that drive time from your door to DCA is less than 20 min!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, and a $100/mo flat fee for water. Sorry, no pets.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4473715)