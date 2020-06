Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ice maker in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Have you ever wanted to rent a 2 bedroom unit that is completely BRAND NEW INSIDE? New Appliances, New Kitchen, New Bathroom, New Floors, New Washer and Dryer, new HVAC as well!!! Great location of New York Ave. Close to metro, shopping and much more. These units wont last long Move in date set for Jan 1