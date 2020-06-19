2410 20th St, NW Unit 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Allen Park Condos - Adams Morgan - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/jvUCourEd_Q



2410 20th St, NW WDC 20009



This 1-bed 1-bath condo is in a well maintained historic 1920s building hidden in a scenic residential enclave of Kalorama Triangle.



CONDO DESCRIPTION



*Sizable windows allowing lots of light

*Original well maintained hardwood floors

*9-foot ceilings

*Ample storage space with 3 large closets

*Elevator

*Bike storage

*Laundry room in the building

*Walk score is 91

*Cats allowed

*Street Parking



* 6-minute walk to Adams Morgan/ Woodley Park Metro

* Walk to both Dupont and Woodley Red line metro stops

* Convenient to Kalorama Park

* Close to Line Hotel, Pitango Gelato, Mintwood Place, Perry's!

* Close to Rock Creek Park.



REQUIREMENTS:

Pet Fees ONLY CATS

Application Fee: $60.00

Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month

No Smoking

Min Credit Score 600

Positive Rental History

Employment Verification



No Dogs Allowed



