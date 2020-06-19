2410 20th St, NW Unit 103

Amenities
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Allen Park Condos - Adams Morgan - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/jvUCourEd_Q
2410 20th St, NW WDC 20009
This 1-bed 1-bath condo is in a well maintained historic 1920s building hidden in a scenic residential enclave of Kalorama Triangle.
CONDO DESCRIPTION
*Sizable windows allowing lots of light
*Original well maintained hardwood floors
*9-foot ceilings
*Ample storage space with 3 large closets
*Elevator
*Bike storage
*Laundry room in the building
*Walk score is 91
*Cats allowed
*Street Parking
* 6-minute walk to Adams Morgan/ Woodley Park Metro
* Walk to both Dupont and Woodley Red line metro stops
* Convenient to Kalorama Park
* Close to Line Hotel, Pitango Gelato, Mintwood Place, Perry's!
* Close to Rock Creek Park.
REQUIREMENTS:
Pet Fees ONLY CATS
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5729710)