Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2410 20th St, NW Unit 103

2410 20th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2410 20th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Allen Park Condos - Adams Morgan - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/jvUCourEd_Q

2410 20th St, NW WDC 20009

This 1-bed 1-bath condo is in a well maintained historic 1920s building hidden in a scenic residential enclave of Kalorama Triangle.

CONDO DESCRIPTION

*Sizable windows allowing lots of light
*Original well maintained hardwood floors
*9-foot ceilings
*Ample storage space with 3 large closets
*Elevator
*Bike storage
*Laundry room in the building
*Walk score is 91
*Cats allowed
*Street Parking

* 6-minute walk to Adams Morgan/ Woodley Park Metro
* Walk to both Dupont and Woodley Red line metro stops
* Convenient to Kalorama Park
* Close to Line Hotel, Pitango Gelato, Mintwood Place, Perry's!
* Close to Rock Creek Park.

REQUIREMENTS:
Pet Fees ONLY CATS
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5729710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 have any available units?
2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 have?
Some of 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 offer parking?
No, 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 does not offer parking.
Does 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 20th St, NW Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
