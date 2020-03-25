Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:08 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW
2400 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2400 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to lease this sought after space in the heart of Glover Park. Space is approximately 3800 square feet with high ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW have any available units?
2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW offer parking?
No, 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW does not offer parking.
Does 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW have a pool?
No, 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 WISCONSIN AVE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
