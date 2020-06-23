Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
24 NE GIRARD STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24 NE GIRARD STREET NE
24 Girard St NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
24 Girard St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland
Amenities
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in brownstone. Stainless steel appliances and close to metro, 5 hospitals, 3 Universities, Busboy and poets.....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE have any available units?
24 NE GIRARD STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
24 NE GIRARD STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE offer parking?
No, 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE have a pool?
No, 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 NE GIRARD STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University