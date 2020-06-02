Rent Calculator
24 HAMILTON STREET NW
Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:27 PM
1 of 1
24 HAMILTON STREET NW
24 Hamilton Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
24 Hamilton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Shows well. Tenant responsible for utilities, keeping yard and plantings maintained, replacement of HVAC air filters.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 HAMILTON STREET NW have any available units?
24 HAMILTON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 24 HAMILTON STREET NW have?
Some of 24 HAMILTON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24 HAMILTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
24 HAMILTON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 HAMILTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 24 HAMILTON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 24 HAMILTON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 24 HAMILTON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 24 HAMILTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 HAMILTON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 HAMILTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 24 HAMILTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 24 HAMILTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 24 HAMILTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 24 HAMILTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 HAMILTON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
