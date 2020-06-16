2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE

Amenities

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Present This Beautifully Renovated, 2-Level, Single Family Home in Historic Anacostia. The Property Boasts Chic, Dark-Stained Hardwood Floors on Main Level, a Formal Entry and Living Room, Chef's Kitchen w/ Island, Granite Countertops, Brushed Nickel Appliances and A Quaint Breakfast Nook. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, include Master Bedroom with En Suite Bath. Beneficial, Upper Level, Hide-Away Laundry Hook-Up. Located conveniently, just 1/2 mile to Anacostia Metro Station, Access to Navy Yard, Capitol Hill, routes 695 & 295 nearby.