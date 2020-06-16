All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:57 AM

2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE

2332 Payne Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2332 Payne Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Present This Beautifully Renovated, 2-Level, Single Family Home in Historic Anacostia. The Property Boasts Chic, Dark-Stained Hardwood Floors on Main Level, a Formal Entry and Living Room, Chef's Kitchen w/ Island, Granite Countertops, Brushed Nickel Appliances and A Quaint Breakfast Nook. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, include Master Bedroom with En Suite Bath. Beneficial, Upper Level, Hide-Away Laundry Hook-Up. Located conveniently, just 1/2 mile to Anacostia Metro Station, Access to Navy Yard, Capitol Hill, routes 695 & 295 nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE have any available units?
2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE have?
Some of 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE offer parking?
No, 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2332 PAYNE TERRACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.

