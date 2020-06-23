All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2325 42nd Street, NW Unit #401

2325 42nd St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2325 42nd St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
rent controlled
air conditioning
valet service
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
valet service
2325 42nd Street, NW Unit #401 Available 03/01/19 Stunning Top Floor One Bedroom With Private Deck In Glover Park - 2325 42nd Street NW Unit 401 Washington, DC 20007
1BR 1BA in Glover Park Available Now
$1,750/mo for a 1 or 2 year lease fixed rate
12 or 24 Month Lease
Utilities: Tenant Pays Electric & Communications - PETS: Yes, Case by Case - Parking: Street Permit
2 Wall Unit AC & Heat

Video Walkthrough - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZoS6vnEiSs

UNIT FEATURES:
Parquet Floors Throughout
Open Kitchen
Wall Unit AC & Heat
Unfurnished
Pets OK Case by Case

BUILDING AND LOCATION:
The Glover Park Condos
FOB Entry & Callbox
Walk To: Whole Foods, Giants Food Complex, Starbucks, Surfside, Rocklands, Glover Park Beer Garden, Z Burger, Georgetown Valet, Breadsoda, Glover Archibald Park and so much more!
Bike To: Georgetown, American University, Palisades, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, National Zoo, Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, Downtown DC, Foggy Bottom & GWU George Washington University.
Metro Lines - Red at Woodley Park Station (30 Min Walk) - Transfer to: Green, Yellow, Orange, Blue, Silver

TERMS:
- $50 App Fee, 1 Month's Rent Security Deposit, Tenant Pays All Move In Fee & Building Guidelines
- Exempt from Rent Control
- Available Now, 12 Month Lease Minimum, 2 year Lease Available

CONTACT:
Auto-Schedule Your Showing Call/TXT - 202-759-7678
Call James Rice at 410-474-3055
Call Barbara Beasley at 703-209-6557
Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet

(RLNE3758794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

