Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly rent controlled valet service

2325 42nd Street, NW Unit #401 Available 03/01/19 Stunning Top Floor One Bedroom With Private Deck In Glover Park - 2325 42nd Street NW Unit 401 Washington, DC 20007

1BR 1BA in Glover Park Available Now

$1,750/mo for a 1 or 2 year lease fixed rate

12 or 24 Month Lease

Utilities: Tenant Pays Electric & Communications - PETS: Yes, Case by Case - Parking: Street Permit

Video Walkthrough - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZoS6vnEiSs



UNIT FEATURES:

Parquet Floors Throughout

Open Kitchen

Wall Unit AC & Heat

Unfurnished

Pets OK Case by Case



BUILDING AND LOCATION:

The Glover Park Condos

FOB Entry & Callbox

Walk To: Whole Foods, Giants Food Complex, Starbucks, Surfside, Rocklands, Glover Park Beer Garden, Z Burger, Georgetown Valet, Breadsoda, Glover Archibald Park and so much more!

Bike To: Georgetown, American University, Palisades, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, National Zoo, Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, Downtown DC, Foggy Bottom & GWU George Washington University.

Metro Lines - Red at Woodley Park Station (30 Min Walk) - Transfer to: Green, Yellow, Orange, Blue, Silver



TERMS:

- $50 App Fee, 1 Month's Rent Security Deposit, Tenant Pays All Move In Fee & Building Guidelines

- Exempt from Rent Control

- Available Now, 12 Month Lease Minimum, 2 year Lease Available



CONTACT:

Auto-Schedule Your Showing Call/TXT - 202-759-7678

Call James Rice at 410-474-3055

Call Barbara Beasley at 703-209-6557

Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet



