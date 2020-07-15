2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, facing Wisconsin Avenue. Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New Engineered Wood Flooring, Paint throughout. Central HVAC + Stacked Laundry In-Unit. Sheffield Condominium offers a fantastic Roof Top Deck. Tenant Responsible for Electric + Internet. Garage Parking Available - $200/month. Extra Storage Unit Available - $50/month. Minimum 1 Year lease. Contact for Video Tour. Application Link Online: https://apply.link/37OgXGd