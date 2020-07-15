All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:20 AM

2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW

2320 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Beautifully Renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, facing Wisconsin Avenue. Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New Engineered Wood Flooring, Paint throughout. Central HVAC + Stacked Laundry In-Unit. Sheffield Condominium offers a fantastic Roof Top Deck. Tenant Responsible for Electric + Internet. Garage Parking Available - $200/month. Extra Storage Unit Available - $50/month. Minimum 1 Year lease. Contact for Video Tour. Application Link Online: https://apply.link/37OgXGd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have any available units?
2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
