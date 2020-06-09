2318 GREEN STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ready to move in 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, hardwood floors throughout, updated Kitchen, New vinyl plank floors in basement. Washer and Dryer and Off Street Parking. Housing Choice Vouchers Welcome. Open House Friday June 7th from 10:30am to 12pm.