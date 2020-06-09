All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

2318 GREEN STREET SE

2318 Green Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2318 Green Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

Ready to move in 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, hardwood floors throughout, updated Kitchen, New vinyl plank floors in basement. Washer and Dryer and Off Street Parking. Housing Choice Vouchers Welcome. Open House Friday June 7th from 10:30am to 12pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 GREEN STREET SE have any available units?
2318 GREEN STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 GREEN STREET SE have?
Some of 2318 GREEN STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 GREEN STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2318 GREEN STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 GREEN STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2318 GREEN STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2318 GREEN STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 2318 GREEN STREET SE offers parking.
Does 2318 GREEN STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 GREEN STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 GREEN STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2318 GREEN STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2318 GREEN STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2318 GREEN STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 GREEN STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 GREEN STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
