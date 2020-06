Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Location, Rooftop Deck, Historical Charm! Nestled along the Red Line's Woodley Park & Dupont stations, the Woodward is conveniently located between Woodley Park, Dupont & Adams Morgan. This 1BR has lots of closet space, w/large walk in closet, lots of kitchen cabinets, built in china cab. Lots of original detail and modern updates make this a wonderful place to call home!