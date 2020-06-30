2304 16th St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed

Available 05/15/20 New 3BR Home for Rent in Historic Anacostia - Property Id: 268509



I'm renting my home in Historic Anacostia (right across the river from Navy Yard) starting as early as May 15.



Some of the great features include:



-15 minute walk to the metro. A quick commute into the heart of DC and NoVA by metro, bus, car, and bike.



-14 foot ceiling downstairs, 11 foot ceiling upstairs. Huge windows with lots of light. The house feels incredibly spacious and inviting.



-2 off street parking spaces. This space can also be used for storage, including a secure 3-bike storage shed which can be provided.



-10 minute walk to Anacostia's great restaurants and amenities (Busboys & Poets, Caribbean Citations, Mama's Pizza, Anacostia Arts Center!).



-10 minute walk to Anacostia Park and the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail for amazing biking, running, and dog walking access.



-2 minute walk to the Frederick Douglass House museum, a national historic site, and 1 minute walk to the nearest corner store.

No Dogs Allowed



