2304 16th St SE

Available 05/15/20 New 3BR Home for Rent in Historic Anacostia - Property Id: 268509
I'm renting my home in Historic Anacostia (right across the river from Navy Yard) starting as early as May 15.
Some of the great features include:
-15 minute walk to the metro. A quick commute into the heart of DC and NoVA by metro, bus, car, and bike.
-14 foot ceiling downstairs, 11 foot ceiling upstairs. Huge windows with lots of light. The house feels incredibly spacious and inviting.
-2 off street parking spaces. This space can also be used for storage, including a secure 3-bike storage shed which can be provided.
-10 minute walk to Anacostia's great restaurants and amenities (Busboys & Poets, Caribbean Citations, Mama's Pizza, Anacostia Arts Center!).
-10 minute walk to Anacostia Park and the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail for amazing biking, running, and dog walking access.
-2 minute walk to the Frederick Douglass House museum, a national historic site, and 1 minute walk to the nearest corner store.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268509
No Dogs Allowed
