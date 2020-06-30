All apartments in Washington
2304 16th St SE

2304 16th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2304 16th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 05/15/20 New 3BR Home for Rent in Historic Anacostia - Property Id: 268509

I'm renting my home in Historic Anacostia (right across the river from Navy Yard) starting as early as May 15.

Some of the great features include:

-15 minute walk to the metro. A quick commute into the heart of DC and NoVA by metro, bus, car, and bike.

-14 foot ceiling downstairs, 11 foot ceiling upstairs. Huge windows with lots of light. The house feels incredibly spacious and inviting.

-2 off street parking spaces. This space can also be used for storage, including a secure 3-bike storage shed which can be provided.

-10 minute walk to Anacostia's great restaurants and amenities (Busboys & Poets, Caribbean Citations, Mama's Pizza, Anacostia Arts Center!).

-10 minute walk to Anacostia Park and the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail for amazing biking, running, and dog walking access.

-2 minute walk to the Frederick Douglass House museum, a national historic site, and 1 minute walk to the nearest corner store.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268509
Property Id 268509

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5733440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 16th St SE have any available units?
2304 16th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 16th St SE have?
Some of 2304 16th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 16th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2304 16th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 16th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 16th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 2304 16th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 2304 16th St SE offers parking.
Does 2304 16th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 16th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 16th St SE have a pool?
No, 2304 16th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2304 16th St SE have accessible units?
No, 2304 16th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 16th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 16th St SE has units with dishwashers.

