2303 14th Street Nw

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard gym game room parking pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving

Long-term sublet available March 2020, with flexible move-in date!



Floor-to-ceiling windows, wood flooring in kitchen, tile flooring in bathroom, plush carpeting in bedroom. HUGE walk-in closet in bedroom, plus two additional full-sized hall closets. Private deck & outdoor entertaining space overlooking Belmont Street NW.



In-Unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, large refrigerator, microwave, and full sized electric range/oven.



Option for apartment to be partially furnished. Option for secured garage parking. Apartment will be professionally cleaned before move-in.



Building facilities include:

- 24/7 secured entry, concierge, & secure package receiving

- spacious gym with tons of machines plus large group fitness room

- TWO rooftop decks with professional grade outdoor grilling stations & plentiful seating/tables/lounge chairs (not to mention stunning views of the Capitol and the Washington Monument)

- additional outdoor entertaining courtyard with seating & tables

- social lounge / game room with pool table & televisions

- business center with computers & private conference room

- convenient ATM in building

- multiple free weekly fitness classes