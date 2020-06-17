2303 14th Street Nw

Amenities
Long-term sublet available March 2020, with flexible move-in date!
Floor-to-ceiling windows, wood flooring in kitchen, tile flooring in bathroom, plush carpeting in bedroom. HUGE walk-in closet in bedroom, plus two additional full-sized hall closets. Private deck & outdoor entertaining space overlooking Belmont Street NW.
In-Unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, large refrigerator, microwave, and full sized electric range/oven.
Option for apartment to be partially furnished. Option for secured garage parking. Apartment will be professionally cleaned before move-in.
Building facilities include:
- 24/7 secured entry, concierge, & secure package receiving
- spacious gym with tons of machines plus large group fitness room
- TWO rooftop decks with professional grade outdoor grilling stations & plentiful seating/tables/lounge chairs (not to mention stunning views of the Capitol and the Washington Monument)
- additional outdoor entertaining courtyard with seating & tables
- social lounge / game room with pool table & televisions
- business center with computers & private conference room
- convenient ATM in building
- multiple free weekly fitness classes