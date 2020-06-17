All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2303 14th Street Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2303 14th Street Nw

2303 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Columbia Heights
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2303 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
Long-term sublet available March 2020, with flexible move-in date!

Floor-to-ceiling windows, wood flooring in kitchen, tile flooring in bathroom, plush carpeting in bedroom. HUGE walk-in closet in bedroom, plus two additional full-sized hall closets. Private deck & outdoor entertaining space overlooking Belmont Street NW.

In-Unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, large refrigerator, microwave, and full sized electric range/oven.

Option for apartment to be partially furnished. Option for secured garage parking. Apartment will be professionally cleaned before move-in.

Building facilities include:
- 24/7 secured entry, concierge, & secure package receiving
- spacious gym with tons of machines plus large group fitness room
- TWO rooftop decks with professional grade outdoor grilling stations & plentiful seating/tables/lounge chairs (not to mention stunning views of the Capitol and the Washington Monument)
- additional outdoor entertaining courtyard with seating & tables
- social lounge / game room with pool table & televisions
- business center with computers & private conference room
- convenient ATM in building
- multiple free weekly fitness classes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 14th Street Nw have any available units?
2303 14th Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 14th Street Nw have?
Some of 2303 14th Street Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 14th Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2303 14th Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 14th Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2303 14th Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2303 14th Street Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2303 14th Street Nw offers parking.
Does 2303 14th Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 14th Street Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 14th Street Nw have a pool?
No, 2303 14th Street Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2303 14th Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 2303 14th Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 14th Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 14th Street Nw has units with dishwashers.

