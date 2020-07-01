2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248

Amenities
Luxurious, spacious 525 sq ft fully furnished studio on the 7th floor, with 1 full bathroom, hardwood floors, Floor to Ceiling windows offering a great view of the city, large Closet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cable and High-speed Internet, Granite countertops and European-inspired wood cabinetry, Full Washer and Dryer in your unit, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversized tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit. All utilities, common housewares and linens provided.
Wonderful building in a great downtown DC location with a 24hr Front Desk, multiple resident lounges features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and WII, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and sneaks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks offering an awesome view of DC, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage and Loaner bikes, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.
Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theatre are responsibleents away.
Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $350/mon
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly (additional fee)
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
24hr Front Desk: Yes
Everything Included: Yes
Great Location: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Unit
Garden
Gym/Healthclub
Wireless Internet
HDTV in unit
Business Center
Theater/Game Room
Fitness Center
Two Rooftop Deck