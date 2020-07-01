All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248

2303 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2303 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool table
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
valet service
Luxurious, spacious 525 sq ft fully furnished studio on the 7th floor, with 1 full bathroom, hardwood floors, Floor to Ceiling windows offering a great view of the city, large Closet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cable and High-speed Internet, Granite countertops and European-inspired wood cabinetry, Full Washer and Dryer in your unit, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversized tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit. All utilities, common housewares and linens provided.

Wonderful building in a great downtown DC location with a 24hr Front Desk, multiple resident lounges features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and WII, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and sneaks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks offering an awesome view of DC, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage and Loaner bikes, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.

Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theatre are responsibleents away.
Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.
Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $350/mon
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly (additional fee)
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
24hr Front Desk: Yes
Everything Included: Yes
Great Location: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Unit
Garden
Gym/Healthclub
Wireless Internet
HDTV in unit
Business Center
Theater/Game Room
Fitness Center
Two Rooftop Deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 have any available units?
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 have?
Some of 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 currently offering any rent specials?
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 is pet friendly.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 offer parking?
Yes, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 offers parking.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 have a pool?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 does not have a pool.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 have accessible units?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 248 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University