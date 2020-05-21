Rent Calculator
230 P STREET NW
230 P Street Northwest
No Longer Available
230 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury 2 bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den. Top appliances, gas fireplace, and cherry hardwood floors. One attached car garage and extra parking space included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 P STREET NW have any available units?
230 P STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 230 P STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
230 P STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 P STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 230 P STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 230 P STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 230 P STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 230 P STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 P STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 P STREET NW have a pool?
No, 230 P STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 230 P STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 230 P STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 230 P STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 P STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 P STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 P STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
