Location

230 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury 2 bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den. Top appliances, gas fireplace, and cherry hardwood floors. One attached car garage and extra parking space included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 P STREET NW have any available units?
230 P STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 230 P STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
230 P STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 P STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 230 P STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 230 P STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 230 P STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 230 P STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 P STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 P STREET NW have a pool?
No, 230 P STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 230 P STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 230 P STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 230 P STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 P STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 P STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 P STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
