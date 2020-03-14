All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

227 63rd Street, NE

227 63rd Street Northeast · (202) 487-7421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 63rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be

Learn about Cooperative Homes -
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.asp

**Review Qualifications**

This classy two level 2BR/1Bath unit has just been completely renovated with contemporary finishes. Every inch of this stylish apartment has usable space and ample closets/storage. Front entry and backyard egress into enclosed shared backyard with off-street parking.

APARTMENT AMENITIES:
• Hardwood floors throughout apartment
• Recessed lighting
• Central air/heat
• Galley kitchen
• Ample closet space

WHAT'S CLOSE BY:
• 2 Capitol Heights Metro Station (Blue Line)
• Marvin Gaye Recreation Center
• Active Neighborhood Association to enhance the quality of life of residents in the community
• Lots of development in the area, get in now while rents are still affordable!

TERMS:
• Lease Term - 12 months minimum
• Rent $1350 + electric
• Application Required - credit/background check, landlord references, income requirement
• $35 Application fee-non refundable per person
• Rental Insurance
• Off-street parking
• Subscription Fee - $1,500
• Membership Fee - $250/annual

Qualifications:
• Income - Minimum $40,500
Max income
1 Person - $46,380
2 Person - $52,980
3 person - $59,580
4 person - $66,180
• Two years of positive rental history
• Two years of employment history
• No evictions or court filings

Conveniently located near highways 295, 395 and Route 50; easy access to Maryland through MLK hwy and Central Ave.

Professionally Management By:
Carson Properties
PO Box 5142
Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20775
(301) 430 0267
www.cpmetro.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 63rd Street, NE have any available units?
227 63rd Street, NE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 63rd Street, NE have?
Some of 227 63rd Street, NE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 63rd Street, NE currently offering any rent specials?
227 63rd Street, NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 63rd Street, NE pet-friendly?
No, 227 63rd Street, NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 227 63rd Street, NE offer parking?
Yes, 227 63rd Street, NE does offer parking.
Does 227 63rd Street, NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 63rd Street, NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 63rd Street, NE have a pool?
No, 227 63rd Street, NE does not have a pool.
Does 227 63rd Street, NE have accessible units?
No, 227 63rd Street, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 227 63rd Street, NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 63rd Street, NE does not have units with dishwashers.
