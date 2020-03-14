227 63rd Street, NE

Amenities
VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be
Learn about Cooperative Homes -
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.asp
**Review Qualifications**
This classy two level 2BR/1Bath unit has just been completely renovated with contemporary finishes. Every inch of this stylish apartment has usable space and ample closets/storage. Front entry and backyard egress into enclosed shared backyard with off-street parking.
APARTMENT AMENITIES:
• Hardwood floors throughout apartment
• Recessed lighting
• Central air/heat
• Galley kitchen
• Ample closet space
WHAT'S CLOSE BY:
• 2 Capitol Heights Metro Station (Blue Line)
• Marvin Gaye Recreation Center
• Active Neighborhood Association to enhance the quality of life of residents in the community
• Lots of development in the area, get in now while rents are still affordable!
TERMS:
• Lease Term - 12 months minimum
• Rent $1350 + electric
• Application Required - credit/background check, landlord references, income requirement
• $35 Application fee-non refundable per person
• Rental Insurance
• Off-street parking
• Subscription Fee - $1,500
• Membership Fee - $250/annual
Qualifications:
• Income - Minimum $40,500
Max income
1 Person - $46,380
2 Person - $52,980
3 person - $59,580
4 person - $66,180
• Two years of positive rental history
• Two years of employment history
• No evictions or court filings
Conveniently located near highways 295, 395 and Route 50; easy access to Maryland through MLK hwy and Central Ave.
Professionally Management By:
Carson Properties
PO Box 5142
Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20775
(301) 430 0267
www.cpmetro.com