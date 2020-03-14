227 63rd Street, NE

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be



Learn about Cooperative Homes -

https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.asp



**Review Qualifications**



This classy two level 2BR/1Bath unit has just been completely renovated with contemporary finishes. Every inch of this stylish apartment has usable space and ample closets/storage. Front entry and backyard egress into enclosed shared backyard with off-street parking.



APARTMENT AMENITIES:

• Hardwood floors throughout apartment

• Recessed lighting

• Central air/heat

• Galley kitchen

• Ample closet space



WHAT'S CLOSE BY:

• 2 Capitol Heights Metro Station (Blue Line)

• Marvin Gaye Recreation Center

• Active Neighborhood Association to enhance the quality of life of residents in the community

• Lots of development in the area, get in now while rents are still affordable!



TERMS:

• Lease Term - 12 months minimum

• Rent $1350 + electric

• Application Required - credit/background check, landlord references, income requirement

• $35 Application fee-non refundable per person

• Rental Insurance

• Off-street parking

• Subscription Fee - $1,500

• Membership Fee - $250/annual



Qualifications:

• Income - Minimum $40,500

Max income

1 Person - $46,380

2 Person - $52,980

3 person - $59,580

4 person - $66,180

• Two years of positive rental history

• Two years of employment history

• No evictions or court filings



Conveniently located near highways 295, 395 and Route 50; easy access to Maryland through MLK hwy and Central Ave.



Professionally Management By:

Carson Properties

PO Box 5142

Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20775

(301) 430 0267

www.cpmetro.com