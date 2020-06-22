All apartments in Washington
226 Wisconsin Avenue

226 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

226 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

elevator
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Located in Bethesdas most prestigious Kenwood community just off River Road on Westbard Avenue. Escape the hustle and bustle of the outside world within the serene suburban setting. Upon entering the lobby, you will notice the exquisite attention to detail at every corner and the residences are fitted with the most luxurious touches. Our location near the Capital Crescent Trail with direct access from our back door makes us unique. The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail is the ultimate luxury residence in Bethesda for those who love an active lifestyle.

OnSiteMaintenance,OnSiteManagement,Elevator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
226 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 226 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
226 Wisconsin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 226 Wisconsin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 226 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
No, 226 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 226 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 226 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 226 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 226 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Wisconsin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Wisconsin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Wisconsin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
