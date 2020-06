Amenities

granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

REDUCED MONTHLY RATE! $3850 PER MONTH WITH ALL TAXES AND FEES INCLUDED!



Terrific 2 bedroom (or 1 BR and office) in top location.



Very safe area. Covered by US Capitol Police. Five minute walk to Union Station red line or Eastern Market orange/blue line metros.



Queen size bed.



Terrific open kitchen and living/dining room. Exposed brick, stainless appliances, granite counters, etc.



Veteran-owned small business.



Inquire at Capitol Hill Stay website for more information.