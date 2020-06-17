All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM

2227 20TH STREET NW

2227 20th Street Northwest · (301) 298-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2227 20th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
Available JULY 1 - Spacious Top floor studio in the heart of Kalorama. Minutes walk to Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle/Metro, Rock Creek & Kalorama Park, Tri. 94 Walking score - Per walkscore.com: "a walker's paradise". Remodeled KITCHEN w/ window, renovated bathroom w/ window, hardwood floors, large living area w/ 2 closets, Western exposures w/ Cathedral views, bike storage & 7 parking spots for the building! Steps from the Metro, Rock Creek Park, shopping, dining, & nightlife in Dupont & Adams Morgan. Includes storage unit. Pets on case by case. Application non-refundable fee $39.99 for credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 20TH STREET NW have any available units?
2227 20TH STREET NW has a unit available for $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 20TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2227 20TH STREET NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 20TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2227 20TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 20TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 20TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2227 20TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2227 20TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 2227 20TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 20TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 20TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2227 20TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2227 20TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2227 20TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 20TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 20TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
