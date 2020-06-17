2227 20TH STREET NW

Amenities
Available JULY 1 - Spacious Top floor studio in the heart of Kalorama. Minutes walk to Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle/Metro, Rock Creek & Kalorama Park, Tri. 94 Walking score - Per walkscore.com: "a walker's paradise". Remodeled KITCHEN w/ window, renovated bathroom w/ window, hardwood floors, large living area w/ 2 closets, Western exposures w/ Cathedral views, bike storage & 7 parking spots for the building! Steps from the Metro, Rock Creek Park, shopping, dining, & nightlife in Dupont & Adams Morgan. Includes storage unit. Pets on case by case. Application non-refundable fee $39.99 for credit and background check.