Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2227 12TH STREET NW
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:19 PM

2227 12TH STREET NW

2227 12th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2227 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS UNDER REVIEW. C. 1907 fully-renovated 3BR 1.5 BA semi-detached w/private yard/patio and 2-car parking pad; gourmet kitchen; U St/Florida Ave corridor; excellent walk score. Professionally managed. Move-in ready; landlord required transfer clause.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 12TH STREET NW have any available units?
2227 12TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2227 12TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2227 12TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 12TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2227 12TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2227 12TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2227 12TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2227 12TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 12TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 12TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2227 12TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2227 12TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2227 12TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 12TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 12TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 12TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2227 12TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
