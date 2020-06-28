2227 12TH STREET NW

2227 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009 U-Street
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS UNDER REVIEW. C. 1907 fully-renovated 3BR 1.5 BA semi-detached w/private yard/patio and 2-car parking pad; gourmet kitchen; U St/Florida Ave corridor; excellent walk score. Professionally managed. Move-in ready; landlord required transfer clause.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
