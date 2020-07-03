Rent Calculator
2216 Otis St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2216 Otis St NE
2216 Otis Street Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
2216 Otis Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2216 Otis St NE have any available units?
2216 Otis St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2216 Otis St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Otis St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Otis St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2216 Otis St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2216 Otis St NE offer parking?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Otis St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Otis St NE have a pool?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Otis St NE have accessible units?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Otis St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 Otis St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
