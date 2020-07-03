All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2216 Otis St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2216 Otis St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2216 Otis St NE

2216 Otis Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2216 Otis Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Otis St NE have any available units?
2216 Otis St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2216 Otis St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Otis St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Otis St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2216 Otis St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2216 Otis St NE offer parking?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Otis St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Otis St NE have a pool?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Otis St NE have accessible units?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Otis St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 Otis St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 Otis St NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University