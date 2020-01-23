Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2215 HUNTER PLACE SE
2215 Hunter Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2215 Hunter Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have any available units?
2215 HUNTER PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2215 HUNTER PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
