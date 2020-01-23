All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2215 HUNTER PLACE SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2215 HUNTER PLACE SE

2215 Hunter Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2215 Hunter Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have any available units?
2215 HUNTER PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2215 HUNTER PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 HUNTER PLACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University