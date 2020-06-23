Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
221 WEBSTER ST NE #2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
221 WEBSTER ST NE #2
221 Webster St NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
221 Webster St NE, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have any available units?
221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 pet-friendly?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 offer parking?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not offer parking.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have a pool?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have accessible units?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University