All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
221 WEBSTER ST NE #2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 WEBSTER ST NE #2

221 Webster St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

221 Webster St NE, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have any available units?
221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 pet-friendly?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 offer parking?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not offer parking.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have a pool?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have accessible units?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 WEBSTER ST NE #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University