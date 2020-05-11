221 9th St NE

Amenities

Elegant 1Bed/1 Bath Utilities Inc in Capitol Hill! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this one bed/bath home in the Capitol Hill area unfurnished or furnished. All utilities included! .This elegant one bedroom apartment approximately 1000 sq feet with one bathroom and fully equipped kitchen with a small backyard seating area, provides great hotel alternative within walking distance to US Capitol, US Senate, Eastern Market, Union Station and the National Mall Located in a great neighborhood in Washington DC, Capitol Hill - Historic District, located within walking distance to the National Mall as well as Eastern Market, local landmark the city's largest farmers' market and flea market. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction, $99 move-in charge .Please contact Brian for showings at 202-431-5256.



No Pets Allowed



