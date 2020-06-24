Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:46 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE
2208 Nicholson Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2208 Nicholson Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large two bedroom apt with den main-level apartment. The apartment shows well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE have any available units?
2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 NICHOLSON STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University