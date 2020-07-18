All apartments in Washington
2205 40th Place Northwest

2205 40th Place Northwest · (301) 461-0480
Location

2205 40th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 767 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
new construction
Welcome to this new construction apartment building in the desired Glover Park neighborhood. Two bed with two full baths features stacked washer/dryer in unit, brand new quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful engineered hardwood floors. Reserved parking available for $175/month. Blocks to Safeway, CVS & Glover Archbold Trail across the street. A short 1 mile drive to Georgetown for more shopping and dining options. Gas, water, sewer, and trash are covered by landlord. Photos from Unit 3.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 40th Place Northwest have any available units?
2205 40th Place Northwest has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 40th Place Northwest have?
Some of 2205 40th Place Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 40th Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2205 40th Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 40th Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 40th Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2205 40th Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2205 40th Place Northwest offers parking.
Does 2205 40th Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 40th Place Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 40th Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 2205 40th Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2205 40th Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2205 40th Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 40th Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 40th Place Northwest has units with dishwashers.
