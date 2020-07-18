2205 40th Place Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking key fob access new construction

Welcome to this new construction apartment building in the desired Glover Park neighborhood. Two bed with two full baths features stacked washer/dryer in unit, brand new quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful engineered hardwood floors. Reserved parking available for $175/month. Blocks to Safeway, CVS & Glover Archbold Trail across the street. A short 1 mile drive to Georgetown for more shopping and dining options. Gas, water, sewer, and trash are covered by landlord. Photos from Unit 3.