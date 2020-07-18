2205 40th Place Northwest

Amenities
Welcome to this new construction apartment building in the desired Glover Park neighborhood. Two bed with two full baths features stacked washer/dryer in unit, brand new quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful engineered hardwood floors. Reserved parking available for $175/month. Blocks to Safeway, CVS & Glover Archbold Trail across the street. A short 1 mile drive to Georgetown for more shopping and dining options. Gas, water, sewer, and trash are covered by landlord. Photos from Unit 3.