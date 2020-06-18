Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2201 Massachusetts Ave NW
2201 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kalorama
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2201 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2201 Massachusetts Ave NW, Apt 4 - Property Id: 115915
2 bedroom / 2.5 bath condo in Kalorama
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115915
Property Id 115915
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4880927)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have any available units?
2201 Massachusetts Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have?
Some of 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Massachusetts Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW offer parking?
No, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have a pool?
No, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University