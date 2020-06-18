All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

2201 Massachusetts Ave NW

2201 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
2201 Massachusetts Ave NW, Apt 4 - Property Id: 115915

2 bedroom / 2.5 bath condo in Kalorama
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115915
Property Id 115915

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4880927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have any available units?
2201 Massachusetts Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have?
Some of 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Massachusetts Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW offer parking?
No, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have a pool?
No, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Massachusetts Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
