Last updated July 5 2019 at 8:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2201 15th Street Northwest
2201 15th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2201 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights
Amenities
garbage disposal
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 950; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $1800.00; IMRID16345
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 15th Street Northwest have any available units?
2201 15th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2201 15th Street Northwest have?
Some of 2201 15th Street Northwest's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2201 15th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2201 15th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 15th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2201 15th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2201 15th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2201 15th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 2201 15th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 15th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 15th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2201 15th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2201 15th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2201 15th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 15th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 15th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
