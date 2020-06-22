Rent Calculator
219 T St. Ne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
219 T St. Ne
219 R Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
219 R Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington
Amenities
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Private, furnished 1b/1b apartment in Eckington. W/D in unit. Utils and internet included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 T St. Ne have any available units?
219 T St. Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 219 T St. Ne currently offering any rent specials?
219 T St. Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 T St. Ne pet-friendly?
No, 219 T St. Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 219 T St. Ne offer parking?
No, 219 T St. Ne does not offer parking.
Does 219 T St. Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 T St. Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 T St. Ne have a pool?
No, 219 T St. Ne does not have a pool.
Does 219 T St. Ne have accessible units?
No, 219 T St. Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 219 T St. Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 T St. Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 T St. Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 T St. Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
