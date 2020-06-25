All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

219 11TH STREET SE

219 11th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

219 11th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome newly renovated lower level rental in Hill row home. completly self contained. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. convenient to everything the Hill has to offer. 2 blocks to Lincoln park, 5 blocks to Eastern Market and 7 blocks to the Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 11TH STREET SE have any available units?
219 11TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 219 11TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
219 11TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 11TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 219 11TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 219 11TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 219 11TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 219 11TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 11TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 11TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 219 11TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 219 11TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 219 11TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 219 11TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 11TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 11TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 11TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
