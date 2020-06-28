All apartments in Washington
216 21st St NE
216 21st St NE

216 21st Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

216 21st Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 bath - Capitol Hill East - Property Id: 148201

This beautiful 2bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo in Hill East has an open floor plan, modern finishes, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, stainless steal appliances. In-unit washer and dryer.Rear balcony space, and rear OFF-STREET PARKING. Metro Accessible Blue/Orange Stadium-Armory 2 blocks. Qualified tenants receive 1 month free based on credit worthiness. Housing Vouchers Accepted.

Owners pays for trash and sewer, water
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148201p
Property Id 148201

(RLNE5099714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 21st St NE have any available units?
216 21st St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 21st St NE have?
Some of 216 21st St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 21st St NE currently offering any rent specials?
216 21st St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 21st St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 21st St NE is pet friendly.
Does 216 21st St NE offer parking?
Yes, 216 21st St NE offers parking.
Does 216 21st St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 21st St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 21st St NE have a pool?
No, 216 21st St NE does not have a pool.
Does 216 21st St NE have accessible units?
No, 216 21st St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 216 21st St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 21st St NE has units with dishwashers.
