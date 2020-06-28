216 21st St NE

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 bath - Capitol Hill East - Property Id: 148201



This beautiful 2bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo in Hill East has an open floor plan, modern finishes, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, stainless steal appliances. In-unit washer and dryer.Rear balcony space, and rear OFF-STREET PARKING. Metro Accessible Blue/Orange Stadium-Armory 2 blocks. Qualified tenants receive 1 month free based on credit worthiness. Housing Vouchers Accepted.



Owners pays for trash and sewer, water

