2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7

2154 Wisconsin Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

2154 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 level office condo at Wisconsin Office Park, 2150-2178 Wisconsin Ave. unit # 7 with 8 offices, 2 conferenceroom, 2 baths, private patio and 3 parking space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have any available units?
2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 currently offering any rent specials?
2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 pet-friendly?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 offer parking?
Yes, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 offers parking.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have a pool?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 does not have a pool.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have accessible units?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
