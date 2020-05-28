Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7
2154 Wisconsin Ave NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2154 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 level office condo at Wisconsin Office Park, 2150-2178 Wisconsin Ave. unit # 7 with 8 offices, 2 conferenceroom, 2 baths, private patio and 3 parking space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have any available units?
2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 currently offering any rent specials?
2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 pet-friendly?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 offer parking?
Yes, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 offers parking.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have a pool?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 does not have a pool.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have accessible units?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154-2154 WISCONSIN AVE NW #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University