All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 215 T STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
215 T STREET NW
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

215 T STREET NW

215 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

215 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Completely brand new 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom apartment in a beautiful historic home in Ledroit Park. Apartment is available for rent immediately! Short walk to all the restaurants and bars in Ledroit Park & Bloomingdale. Great access to public transportation too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 T STREET NW have any available units?
215 T STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 215 T STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
215 T STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 T STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 215 T STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 215 T STREET NW offer parking?
No, 215 T STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 215 T STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 T STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 T STREET NW have a pool?
No, 215 T STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 215 T STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 215 T STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 215 T STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 T STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 T STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 T STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University