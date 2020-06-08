215 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001 LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Completely brand new 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom apartment in a beautiful historic home in Ledroit Park. Apartment is available for rent immediately! Short walk to all the restaurants and bars in Ledroit Park & Bloomingdale. Great access to public transportation too!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 T STREET NW have any available units?
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
Is 215 T STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
