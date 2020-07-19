All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:52 AM

215 Rock Creek Church Road NW - Downstairs - 1

215 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest · (301) 412-9093
Location

215 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 24

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious and beautifully renovated 1BD/1BA apartment in Petworth! 680 sqft apartment comes fully furnished, has updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and W/D in the unit. Backyard is shared with upstairs unit.
Located around the corner from the Hitching Post, Slash run and a few blocks away from several other great eateries, including Himitsu - DCs #4 Restaurant. Close proximity to Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station (Yellow/Green Lines) and multiple bus lines.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are on case by case basis.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

