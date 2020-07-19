215 Rock Creek Church Road NW - Downstairs - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious and beautifully renovated 1BD/1BA apartment in Petworth! 680 sqft apartment comes fully furnished, has updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and W/D in the unit. Backyard is shared with upstairs unit.

Located around the corner from the Hitching Post, Slash run and a few blocks away from several other great eateries, including Himitsu - DCs #4 Restaurant. Close proximity to Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station (Yellow/Green Lines) and multiple bus lines.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are on case by case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.