215 Rock Creek Church Road NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated rowhouse with unique detailing and handiwork. The house was fully renovated two years ago, keeping intact key original features such as internal columns and pocket doors. Reclaimed wood walls and shelves, slate tiles, creative colors and cool fixtures. Three bedrooms: master with beautiful ensuite bathroom and two additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Tons of storage in the attic, covered bike port with post for locking, off-street parking space, wildflowers, herb garden, Cambodian spirit house, hidden buddhas, two fridges and more. Located around the corner from the Hitching Post, Slash run and a few blocks away from several other great eateries, including Himitsu - DCs #4 Restaurant.

Close proximity to Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station (Yellow/Green Lines) and multiple bus lines. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dogs are welcomed. Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.