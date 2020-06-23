All apartments in Washington
215 Rock Creek Church Road NW

215 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

215 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated rowhouse with unique detailing and handiwork. The house was fully renovated two years ago, keeping intact key original features such as internal columns and pocket doors. Reclaimed wood walls and shelves, slate tiles, creative colors and cool fixtures. Three bedrooms: master with beautiful ensuite bathroom and two additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Tons of storage in the attic, covered bike port with post for locking, off-street parking space, wildflowers, herb garden, Cambodian spirit house, hidden buddhas, two fridges and more. Located around the corner from the Hitching Post, Slash run and a few blocks away from several other great eateries, including Himitsu - DCs #4 Restaurant.
Close proximity to Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station (Yellow/Green Lines) and multiple bus lines. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dogs are welcomed. Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW have any available units?
215 Rock Creek Church Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW have?
Some of 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
215 Rock Creek Church Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW is pet friendly.
Does 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW offers parking.
Does 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW have a pool?
No, 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW have accessible units?
No, 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Rock Creek Church Road NW has units with dishwashers.
