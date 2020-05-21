All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
215 NEW YORK AVE NW
215 NEW YORK AVE NW

215 New York Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

215 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1,093 SF retail space with +/-1,000 sf of outdoor area in the back. Front seating potential. Highly visible to busy New York Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 NEW YORK AVE NW have any available units?
215 NEW YORK AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 215 NEW YORK AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
215 NEW YORK AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 NEW YORK AVE NW pet-friendly?
No, 215 NEW YORK AVE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 215 NEW YORK AVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 215 NEW YORK AVE NW offers parking.
Does 215 NEW YORK AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 NEW YORK AVE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 NEW YORK AVE NW have a pool?
No, 215 NEW YORK AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 215 NEW YORK AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 215 NEW YORK AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 215 NEW YORK AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 NEW YORK AVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 NEW YORK AVE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 NEW YORK AVE NW does not have units with air conditioning.

