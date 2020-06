Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

Prime mixed use building next to George Washington University campus, and steps away from the White House. The building formerly housed a newspaper headquarters, and is zoned for clubs/non-profit/residential usage. 3 floors and a fully finished basement, over 2500 square feet. Potential tenants could divide the space between residential/office usage.