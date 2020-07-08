All apartments in Washington
2141 P St NW #405
2141 P St NW #405

2141 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2141 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Pefect Dupont Location 1bed/1bath - Perfect Dupont location, and just across the street from DC's best bagel shop! Walk to many other great restaurants, cafes, and bars too. Plus just 3 blocks to Metro and 3 blocks to Rock Creek Park Trails. The unit itself is nicely updated with wood flooring, granite counter tops, newer appliances, fresh paint, large walk-in closet in master bedroom, large new windows offering tons of natural light plus private balcony. Washer/dryer in unit.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease.
Security deposit equals one months rent.
Tenant pays electric.
No pets.
No smoking.
Building charges a $250.00 move-in fee.

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50.00 application fee.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

