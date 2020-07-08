2141 P St NW #405

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Pefect Dupont Location 1bed/1bath - Perfect Dupont location, and just across the street from DC's best bagel shop! Walk to many other great restaurants, cafes, and bars too. Plus just 3 blocks to Metro and 3 blocks to Rock Creek Park Trails. The unit itself is nicely updated with wood flooring, granite counter tops, newer appliances, fresh paint, large walk-in closet in master bedroom, large new windows offering tons of natural light plus private balcony. Washer/dryer in unit.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease.

Security deposit equals one months rent.

Tenant pays electric.

No pets.

No smoking.

Building charges a $250.00 move-in fee.



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE4838700)