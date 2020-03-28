Amenities
2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 Available 03/20/19 Stunning 2 level Condo in Fantastic Location! - Beautiful light-filled two level condo in fantastic location! Large gourmet kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Warm hardwood floors throughout. Private patio with great view. Close to shopping, dining, Georgetown, and bus lines.
https://showmojo.com/l/c554e34068
Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner
Washington Metro Management
202-536-2510 - office
202-536-2581 - direct
833-847-3753 - fax
Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com
www.washingtonmetromanagement.com
(RLNE3486989)