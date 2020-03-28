All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3

2140 Wisconsin Ave NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2140 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 Available 03/20/19 Stunning 2 level Condo in Fantastic Location! - Beautiful light-filled two level condo in fantastic location! Large gourmet kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Warm hardwood floors throughout. Private patio with great view. Close to shopping, dining, Georgetown, and bus lines.

https://showmojo.com/l/c554e34068

Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner
Washington Metro Management

202-536-2510 - office
202-536-2581 - direct
833-847-3753 - fax
Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com
www.washingtonmetromanagement.com

(RLNE3486989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 have any available units?
2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 have?
Some of 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 offer parking?
No, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 does not offer parking.
Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 have a pool?
No, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 have accessible units?
No, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian Park
2445 15th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University