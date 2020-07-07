All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW

2138 Newport Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Newport Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Bright and airy 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath townhouse on a one-way tree-lined street. Open floor plan features a flexible layout w/fireplace, built-in bookshelves, 1/2 bath, gleaming hardwood floors, soaring ceilings. Gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tall cabinets, pantry, and opens to a relaxing, pastoral patio/parking. Spacious spa-like full bath w/stand-alone shower, jacuzzi tub, and washer/dryer. A true blend of character and modern conveniences! Stellar location: steps to Dupont Metro, GW, Georgetown, Rock Creek Parkway: WALKSCORE 98! Pets ok. Entirely fenced patio/PARKING! Virtual Tour video walk-through available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW have any available units?
2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW have?
Some of 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.

