2138 NEWPORT PLACE NW

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Bright and airy 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath townhouse on a one-way tree-lined street. Open floor plan features a flexible layout w/fireplace, built-in bookshelves, 1/2 bath, gleaming hardwood floors, soaring ceilings. Gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tall cabinets, pantry, and opens to a relaxing, pastoral patio/parking. Spacious spa-like full bath w/stand-alone shower, jacuzzi tub, and washer/dryer. A true blend of character and modern conveniences! Stellar location: steps to Dupont Metro, GW, Georgetown, Rock Creek Parkway: WALKSCORE 98! Pets ok. Entirely fenced patio/PARKING! Virtual Tour video walk-through available!