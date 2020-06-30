2138 Bancroft Pl NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular 5 level Maisonette, one of two, masterfully rebuilt from the historic Kingsbury Mansion. Featuring approx. 6000 sq. ft.; 5 bedrooms/4 full baths/3 half baths; 2-car garage; Chef's kitchen w/ Viking & Bosch, granite counters; Stone terrace; Grand open staircase spanning main floor to roof-top terrace, with panoramic views of DC & the Washington Monument



Interior Features:

Carpet Crown Moldings Curved Staircase Dining Area Formal/Separate Dining Room Intercom Kitchen - Gourmet Kitchen - Table Space Recessed Lighting Skylight(s) Walk-in Closet(s) Wet/Dry Bar Wood Floors



(RLNE5487788)