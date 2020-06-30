All apartments in Washington
2138 Bancroft Pl NW

2138 Bancroft Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Bancroft Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 5 level Maisonette, one of two, masterfully rebuilt from the historic Kingsbury Mansion. Featuring approx. 6000 sq. ft.; 5 bedrooms/4 full baths/3 half baths; 2-car garage; Chef's kitchen w/ Viking & Bosch, granite counters; Stone terrace; Grand open staircase spanning main floor to roof-top terrace, with panoramic views of DC & the Washington Monument

Interior Features:
Carpet Crown Moldings Curved Staircase Dining Area Formal/Separate Dining Room Intercom Kitchen - Gourmet Kitchen - Table Space Recessed Lighting Skylight(s) Walk-in Closet(s) Wet/Dry Bar Wood Floors

(RLNE5487788)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Bancroft Pl NW have any available units?
2138 Bancroft Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 Bancroft Pl NW have?
Some of 2138 Bancroft Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Bancroft Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Bancroft Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Bancroft Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 2138 Bancroft Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2138 Bancroft Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 2138 Bancroft Pl NW offers parking.
Does 2138 Bancroft Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2138 Bancroft Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Bancroft Pl NW have a pool?
No, 2138 Bancroft Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 2138 Bancroft Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 2138 Bancroft Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Bancroft Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2138 Bancroft Pl NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
