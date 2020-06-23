All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

2130 N STREET NW

2130 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2130 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Here's your opportunity to live in sought-after Dupont/Central/West End for a great price. Live in this charming newly renovated studio with stainless steel appliances, move-in ready, lots of light, hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, open kitchen and queen Murphy Bed included. New refrigerator, new stove, new HVAC wall unit and fantastic new ceiling fan. Wonderful rooftop deck, shared laundry area in the building. Walking distance to DuPont & Foggy Bottom metro, World Bank, State Dept., Georgetown and outstanding restaurants, Needless to say shopping & entertainment conveniently located near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 N STREET NW have any available units?
2130 N STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 N STREET NW have?
Some of 2130 N STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 N STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2130 N STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 N STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2130 N STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2130 N STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2130 N STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2130 N STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 N STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 N STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2130 N STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2130 N STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2130 N STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 N STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 N STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
