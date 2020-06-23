2130 N STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Here's your opportunity to live in sought-after Dupont/Central/West End for a great price. Live in this charming newly renovated studio with stainless steel appliances, move-in ready, lots of light, hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, open kitchen and queen Murphy Bed included. New refrigerator, new stove, new HVAC wall unit and fantastic new ceiling fan. Wonderful rooftop deck, shared laundry area in the building. Walking distance to DuPont & Foggy Bottom metro, World Bank, State Dept., Georgetown and outstanding restaurants, Needless to say shopping & entertainment conveniently located near by.