All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 213 5th Street Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
213 5th Street Se
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

213 5th Street Se

213 5th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

213 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,290* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,390* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,790* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,890/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this pretty Capitol Hill furnished studio apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and roomy living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC65)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this studio property. And, thanks to our pillowtop mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this studio apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 5th Street Se have any available units?
213 5th Street Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 213 5th Street Se currently offering any rent specials?
213 5th Street Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 5th Street Se pet-friendly?
No, 213 5th Street Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 213 5th Street Se offer parking?
No, 213 5th Street Se does not offer parking.
Does 213 5th Street Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 5th Street Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 5th Street Se have a pool?
No, 213 5th Street Se does not have a pool.
Does 213 5th Street Se have accessible units?
No, 213 5th Street Se does not have accessible units.
Does 213 5th Street Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 5th Street Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 5th Street Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 5th Street Se does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University